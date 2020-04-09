It has been about 10 days since a directed health measure was put in place for Nebraska counties within the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELCHD) which includes Burt County. ELVPHD reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Burt County on Thurs., April 9th.
The case was a woman in her 70’s with travel history and this is not considered to be a case of community spread. The health department said that because community spread has not been declared in Burt County, self-quarantine has not been recommended for any other individuals at this time. Those who have shared a common place and time should self-monitor for 14 days.
ELVPHD listed the Tekamah Dollar General on April 1st at approximately 11:00 a.m. as the only common place of concern known.
Those self-monitoring should call his/her healthcare provider should they begin to show any symptoms.
The health department wants to remind everyone that as cases continue to rise, exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home. Please remember to practice social distancing.
Last week Governor Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to stay home, stay healthy and stay connected.
