July 17-21st Fair is still a go at this time
The Burt County Fair board met on Wednesday, May 20th. The big topic of discussion was the effect of the COVID 19 Pandemic and subsequent directed health measures on the July 17-21 county fair. The big question is, “Will there be a fair this year?”
The answer, for now at least, is yes, the fair will take place with some changes. The board posted their decision online over the Memorial Day weekend.
“We are very sad to inform you all that, in the best interests of the supporters and patrons of the Burt County Fair, we have decided to cancel the Burt Co Blowout Demo Derby as well as the Lonestar concert at this year’s fair,” they shared. “With the public’s health as our main priority, complying with the social distancing guidelines during these large events would be nearly impossible. This decision was not made lightly. If you have purchased a ticket for the Lonestar concert already, refunds will be issued once we set up a system for doing so.”
But what about all of the activities and livestock shows?
“In regard to the rest of our 2020 fair, we are waiting until the beginning of June to make any major decisions, at which point a meeting will be held to go over info pertaining to health measures that should be taken to run the fair safely. We will keep everyone posted on updates as they become available. Stay safe and stay healthy!”
