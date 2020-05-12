Though some directed health measures by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department have relaxed in Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties, including those of restaurants, hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, and others through May 31, the Burt County Courthouse in Tekamah will remain closed to the public.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors said in their meeting Tuesday the courthouse will remain with the limited access.
Chairman David Schold said people wanted to know if they were going to go along with the actions of the health departments relaxing some of the restrictions that they have had.
"We can choose if we want people to come in or do what we're doing now," Schold said. "I'm 100 percent for that to protect our people in our courthouse and elected officials, staff and the public. I really think the least amount of getting together we do is still good for our county."
Highway Supt. Ann Chytka agreed.
"We want to keep everybody safe and by keeping the courthouse closed the way we are doing it, it is going to work," she said.
The board held an emergency meeting in March to discuss the modified business practices, which said the courthouse will lock its doors and residents will be instructed to call ahead to the office they are visiting for appointments.
All Burt County offices will conduct business via phone, email and regular mail. If need be, the department heads will meet their appointments at the door.
A drop box is available outside the door, as well as a list of phone numbers and emails is posted near the doors.
