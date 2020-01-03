The Burt County Board of Supervisors met Dec. 27. Among the items discussed was Resolution 2019-23 in honor of Carla Hart. Hart retires Tuesday after spending 41 years working for the Burt County Sheriff's department doing administration and heading up the county's 911 dispatch center.
The board resolved "that the county is a better place to live because of her service and that Carla will truly be missed" and the board wished Hart well in her retirement and all future endeavors.
Other business discussed included:
• A public hearing on the conditional use permit for Bluestem Energy Solutions in Omaha for a solar farm, which will be located seven miles north of Tekamah on the west side of U.S. Highway 75. It is a seven-acre project. Matt Robinette, vice president of development at Bluestem Energy Solutions, said the project is $2.5 million and will provide $3,500 a year in taxes. The racking of the panels run north and south and panels rotate east and west. There is no chance of glare on the highway.
• The Burt County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Burt County Sheriff Robert D. Pickell. His last day will be Tuesday. Pickell was appointed sheriff in 2005 and was elected in 2006. He was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. The board appointed Eric Nick as the interim sheriff. His appointment is effective Wednesday and will last until a permanent appointment is made.
• The board held a public hearing for the updated version of the comprehensive plan for Burt County for 2019-2029. It includes a housing study and a goal of where the county wants to go. It was prepared by Hanna: Keelan Associates P.C. The plan sets goals and objectives on a variety of areas including housing, land use, economic development, public infrastructure, facilities, plan maintenance and implementation. It also provides population, income and economic profiles. The updated version was approved.
• Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka said some letters have been returned with choices of the townships on road maintenance. They are still waiting for the remainder of townships to return their notices. Everett, Logan, Oakland, Decatur, Summit and Pershing turned in their options.
The next meeting is Jan. 14.
