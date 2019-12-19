For the first time in years, Burt County will have all 12 townships running.
The returning townships include Arizona, Riverside, Pershing, Craig and Decatur.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors met Dec. 10. Among the items discussed was an interlocal agreement for County maintenance of highway roads.
Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka drafted a letter that provided options for interlocal agreements for County maintenance of highway roads. The letter will be sent to the five returning townships.
The options included contracting with someone to grate gravel and remove snow; turn over a set amount of levy to the county; hire the county to do all the grating and gravel at the county's discretion; and township would have control over the gravel.
Supervisor Paul Roberts said the options are up to the townships to decide how to maintain the roads.
“We are offering them the service we are already giving them, but they will have their own budgets available to spend their money the way they see fit,” Roberts said. “The options are outlined in the letter.”
Cliff Morrow said it was important to have all the townships operational.
"It is to make things fair to all the townships that are operating," he said. "Everyone that is in an operational township like the way it's going."
Other business discussed included:
• The Chairman signed a Memo of Understanding with Madison County Attorney's Office for the Nebraska Crime Commission’s 2020 Community Based Juvenile Services Grant.
• Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka requested to keep temporary office help in her office to build an index for Road Files and update the Bridge Files.
• Three contracts were offered for County Bridge Inspections. Dan Alexander of Warrior Structures in Lincoln will be responsible for Burt County Bridge inspections. His bid was for a rate of $98.50 per structure for 2020 and 2021. Bill Hansel submitted a rate of $100 per structure for 2020 and 2021 and Mainelli Wagner submitted a rate of $138 per structure for 2020.
• The use of county machinery to build up a stretch of County Road E by resident Rob Olson. Olson plans to build up County Road E to the 2011 flood level. The County will pay for rental of scraper, pay for and install tubes with traps, provide top soil and rock for the completed road and be involved with grading and overseeing Olson during the project. Olson plans to move the dirt to build up the road on both his private access road and the short portion of Township road. It is planned for Spring 2020.
The next meeting is Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.