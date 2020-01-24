County honors longtime sheriff
The Burt County Board of Supervisors honored retired Sheriff Robert Pickell “for for 31 years of selfless service to the county.”
Pickell spent 15 years serving as sheriff. His last day was Dec. 31.
County receives grant for development
The Donald E. Nielsen Foundation granted the Burt County Board of Supervisors and the Burt County Economic Development Corporation $20,000 to continue funding their housing demolition, commercial building demolition and commercial renovation programs for economic development purposes.
Board elects chair, vice chair
David Schold was re-elected board chairman, as was vice chair Cliff Morrow. Ann Chytka was reappointed highway superintendent.
Board members were also reappointed to the committees on which they serve.
• Cliff Morrow: North Star and Region IV Services, Northeast Nebraska Waste Coalition- Advisory and Governing Board
• Dale Webster: Region 4, Heartland of Nebraska Board
• Ted Connealy: Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Burt County Economic Development Board
• Carl Pearson: Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services, Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (Council of Officials 'elected rep')
• Paul Richards: Elkhorn-Logan Valley Public Health Department, Burt County Emergency Management, Northeast Nebraska Waste Coalition (alternate)
• Bird Swanson: Nebraska Loess Hills RC & D Council, Burt County Economic Development Board, Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services (alternate)
• David Schold: Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging (governing board), Burt County Grievance Board (supervisor representative)
• All supervisors serve on the Burt County Weed Board and Burt County Road Committee.
• Ann Chytka and Eric Nick were added to the Grievance Board in place of John Wilson and Bob Pickell, respectively.
Township seeks funds for roads
A rough year on roads has led to exhausted resources in Silvercreek Township. Members of the township came to the board to see if they could get funds from the board.
Schold said they need to bring a specific amount to the next meeting as a petition for a specific project to see what money can be loaned.
Ice Bowl planned
The Flat Water Ice Bowl is coming to the area for the second year in a row Feb. 21-22 at Pheasant Bonanza. The board approved $300 in lodging tax funds for the event through the visitors committee.
