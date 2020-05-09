At the Burt County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Edmond E. Talbot, III, also known as Tal, was appointed as the Burt County Attorney for the remainder of the term, which ends in January 2023.
"I'm looking forward to representing Burt County as their county attorney," Talbot said.
He was named interim county attorney effective March 27. He served as a deputy county attorney prior.
Talbot steps in after Francis W. Barron III was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the County Court, Sixth Judicial District, which consists of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. Barron served as Burt County Attorney since January 2015. Barron's last day as county attorney was March 26.
Talbot was born in New Orleans, La. He earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1985, and a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University, 1988.
He was admitted to the Nebraska State and Federal Court in 1988. His practice is concentrated in family, personal injury and business law. Talbot is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and the Washington-Burt Counties Bar Association.
