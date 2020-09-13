Working together in support of local business, Nelson’s Food Pride and the Oakland Independent teamed up to put $500 worth of groceries in Stephanie Brudigam’s hands. The former Oakland-Craig grad’s name was drawn for the winner of the Oakland Independent Subscription giveaway.
A host of entries were created from those who took advantage of a discounted rate for new subscribers. Julie Johnson at Food Pride was happy to participate and give back to the community. Of course, Brudigam was happy to hear she was the lucky winner as she didn’t even know about the giveaway.
Connie Rokusek, Stephanie’s mother, gave the Independent as a gift to her son Andrew and daughter-in-law.
“We’d like to thank Curt at the Oakland Independent and Julie at Nelson’s Food Pride for supporting the community of Oakland with this generous gift,” Brudigam said. “Andrew and I love being able to keep up on all the latest news in our community though the paper. Thanks to all the hard work and dedication of our Independent staff for making that happen. Thanks again for the amazing gift!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.