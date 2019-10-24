Next Friday, Oct. 25th is Parent’s Night for BRLD Football, Cheer and NEN Viper Softball. Football players and their parents will be announced prior to the start of the football game at 6:30 PM. Cheer and Softball and their parents will be announced at halftime.
Football parents are asked to be there by 6:20 so they may start lining up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.