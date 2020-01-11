Lyons-Decatur Northeast along with Bancroft-Rosalie, Tekamah-Herman and Oakland-Craig want to thank the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation for providing a $15,000 grant to help fund the Fully Automatic Timing (FAT) System for use at the three tracks located in Lyons, Oakland and Tekamah. The total cost of the system was $24,480 and this grant will reduce the cost to $9,480. Each of the 4 schools will pay $2,370 to complete the project.
The FAT system provides digital race results to the nearest 1/100th or 1/100th of a second. The race is activated automatically with a start signal rather than stopwatches and the finish is captured digitally with a camera to remove any human error. This eliminates the need for timers and pickers that are usually needed to time each race. With the software packages available, the results will be much quicker and track meets will be run more efficiently.
