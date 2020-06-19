The Village council meet on Thursday, June 12th. All five board members were present. No visitors were at the meeting.
The meeting lasted for an hour, giving board members time to give reports on the lights, water and sewer, the streets, and the park. Village employee Luke Dunning requested additional trash cans by the walking bridge at the park. It was decided to move around some trash cans from other areas where they aren’t needed.
The next regular meeting will be July 9th at 4:30 p.m. at the City Hall.
