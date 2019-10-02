Congratulations to Lyons-Decatur’s very own Brayden Anderson for being selected as one of the 48 NSAA Believer and Achievers for the 2019-20 school year.
The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and U.S. Bank® are proud to sponsor Believers & Achievers, a state-wide awards program that recognizes Nebraska’s future leaders. Believers & Achievers has been designed to reward high school students in Nebraska for their excellence in academics and participation in NSAA activities.
Those students who show a commitment to citizenship, school involvement and community projects will be honored in the Believers & Achievers program. Beginning in October and continuing through March these seniors will be honored. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 26, 2020.
Good luck Brayden!
