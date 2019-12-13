NE-Brass-ka, a regional brass quintet, is joined by the Bancroft Melody Chimers in concert this weekend...and you are invited! The Christmas season is a wonderful time of the year, rich with both traditional and new music. Think of the words to "Ding Dong Merrily on High", "Go Tell It on the Mountain", "Silver Bells" or even "Feliz Navidad" and remember the feelings and the faith that the power of music has at Christmas. Now imagine trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba and bells ringing out these tunes, and you have the concert opportunity offered to you, your family and your neighbors this weekend!
On Saturday, December 14 at 2pm at the Blair United Church of Christ, NE-Brass-ka will present to you their Christmas concert of traditional and modern carols and tunes. Then, on Sunday, December 15 at 3pm at the Bancroft Senior Center, NE-Brass-ka will be joined by the Bancroft Melody Chimers who will add to the brass the distinctive sound of an eight-member bell choir. Much talent and rehearsal time has gone into these concerts. You will want to attend these joyful Christmas occasions! A final Christmas concert by NE-Brass-ka will be performed at Oakland Heights Living Center Saturday, December 21 at 2pm.
Members of NE-Brass-ka are Gary Fugman and Ryan Beasley, trumpet, Dave Rush, French horn, Sharon Fugman, trombone and Jeff Mount, tuba. The Bancroft Melody Chimers are Nicole Sachs, Janice Daberkow, Candess Headlee, Sharon Fugman, Connie Bargman, Peggy Renz, Ruth Ann Bargman, and Rachel Macklin with Ken Headlee, conductor. NE-Brass-ka is available to perform for your event by calling Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953.
See you at the concerts and Merry Christmas from NE-Brass-ka and the Bancroft Melody Chimers!
