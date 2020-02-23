The monthly meeting of the Village Board took place on February 13th. All members were present except Troutman who was excused due to medical reasons.
Police Chief Smith reported a grant was received for the purchase of a Preliminary Breath Testing device and the necessary supplies. He also reported two applications have been received for the part-time position for the police department. This past month several complaints were received concerning unlawful activities. The situations are under investigation.
The problem of water loss continues to be a situation of concern for the board. Discussion was shared on what to do about the problem.
Warren reported the cleanup of sand and stabilization around the ramp at the park is being worked on. The problems are the result of flooding of the river. Justin Webster will bring in equipment to remove the sand. It was also approved to have Decatur Rock bring in 5 loads of red rock, increasing the amount by 2 extra loads from what was approved at a previous meeting. The work needs to be done while the ground is frozen.
A suggestion was made to visit with business owners to encourage campers to visit places uptown by offering discount coupons or some other offer to visitors camping at the park. Discussion followed.
Klatt reported that he has had conversations with street repair companies for additional street repair. More discussion will be made at the March meeting.
Matt Connealy was on the agenda to provide a bid that has been accepted to paint the interior of the Sears building. The Village will initially pay the amount of the bid and the Sears Foundation will reimburse the Village for the cost of the painting project. Board members requested that communication between the Center, the ADHOC committee and the Village Board be made when such projects are planned.
Tim Slaughter provided information concerning the Decatur Business Group’s promotion at the Boat, Sports and Travel Show. The board discussed how they could assist in the endeavor. It was decided that coupons would be made available for a free night of camping, given to the camper companies that sell new campers for them to give customers. There will also be coupons at the Decatur Booth that will be given as prizes on the “Spin the Wheel” activity. In addition, the Village will make a $500 donation to help with costs of the four day event.
Rod Nelson presented suggestions of Building Permit charges. The current fee of Building Permits has not been adjusted since 2008. The Board discussed his request and made plans for a work session to review the materials Nelson presented. At the work session there will also be discussion about specification of new construction of residential property.
Information was provided by a representative of Mosquito Control of Iowa. Board members asked questions, including how to not only control mosquitoes, but how to address the gnat problem. Unfortunately there aren’t any pesticides that can control gnats, since gnats navigate around moving water, while mosquitoes breed in standing water. After further discussion a motion was made and approved to contract with this service. In a normal year, spraying will be done from Memorial Day through Labor Day. If a hard freeze is later than normal it may be necessary to extend the time frame and spray an additional week or more.
A thank you card was read from the family of Sharon Frese for memorial flowers given by the Village.
A motion was made to approve all expenditures as presented, except for a bill from GWorks, the company that provides the computer program used by office staff. The payment will be approved once the company takes care of problems that are showing up with the software.
The motion was made to go into Executive Session to review applications received for the law enforcement position.
The next regular meeting will be held on March 12 at 4:30 at the City Hall.
