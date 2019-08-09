The Burt County Board of Supervisors voted to vacate Old County Road F at their regular meeting, held on July 26th. The road, part if Summit Township and abutting Summit Lake State Recreational Area, has been a topic of discussion for the Board for a few months.
A public hearing was held that morning, with comments made from Ian Maslowsky, a resident of the area in question, Jason Grof, the Nebraska Game & Parks Superintendent at Summit Lake, and from Terry Schumacher, representative for the Papio-Missouri River NRD, all in favor of vacating the road.
Groth did comment that whatever the Board decided, they would be removing all signage and the cable gate.
Maslowsky noted that the road is overgrown with weeds and trees. He favored the County vacating the entire road, rather than simply abandoning part of it, and closing part of it. Then, he and neighbor Scott Herbolsheimer can figure out the fencing and property lines between themselved. “We'd be saving tax dollars,” he commented.
Abandoning the road involves rejecting all or part of the rights and responsibilities relating to all or parts of the road, while closing the road means to suspend all or part of travel on the road. Vacating a road means that the road's entire existence is terminated by direct action of public authorities.
After some discussion among board members, the unanimous decision was made to vacate the entire road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.