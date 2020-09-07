The Burt County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of a secretary for the Department of Roads at their regular meeting on Friday.
The board continued discussion about whether or not to include benefits.
"I just want you guys to know that I wouldn't be asking for this if I didn't think I needed it," Highway Supt. Ann Chytka said. "I need help on the paperwork, tracking, billing of the townships, tracking of inventory and GPS locations. I can't do it all."
"That has been accepted," Board Chairman David Schold said. "It's the benefits (that's the question)."
Chytka said when she started in the role she had to learn everything on her own.
"What you want to do is have someone young come in and work with me until I retire so they can take over and not be in the situation when I got here," she said. "I asked for a full-time secretary in the beginning, you guys said 70 percent and 70 percent puts me at 30 hours. That's where we are today."
Board member Paul Richards said the competence of the secretary's ability is not in question.
"We've tested her and know her ability and competence," he said.
Chytka said if she is out of the office the secretary will know what's going on.
"I think if you go down and have Ann show you what she's doing and what she's accomplished so far I feel she is saving us a lot of money and in order to keep doing this I guess I feel she needs this," Schold said.
Even though some projects are wrapping up there is not a shortage of work to be done.
"The load won't drop with all the advancements we've taken with GPS and the townships being back and culverts and maintenance," Chytka said.
Another benefit of the secretary hiring will be a constant presence in the office.
"She will have a consistent schedule," Chytka said. "Her hours will be flexible to cover when I am gone."
The board voted to hire the secretary for 30 hours with benefits. She will begin Sept. 24.
