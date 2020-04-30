The COVID-19 pandemic has literally turned the world upside down. Economies are unsure, resources are limited, health scares are everywhere, and athletics are halted. Everywhere you look, there is a strange new normal. One group of people, arguably the largest, who have been affected by this pandemic are classroom students across the globe. E-learning has become the new norm. Although this form of educating and learning is very foreign to many who are involved, one teacher has been successful in educating via the internet, keeping his second-grade students motivated to learn. And musical bribery is something that he includes in his hat of teaching tricks.
After the doors closed on Logan View elementary, forcing the kids to learn from home, Logan View elementary teacher Jeremy Francis assigned kids to do their schoolwork using some relatively common approaches. Online resources such as KHAN Academy, EPIC, and Class Dojo were some of his approaches to teaching. “The first week was a struggle. Maybe half of the students were doing things.” For various reasons, some students just weren’t getting the work done, so Jeremy thought he maybe needed to take a different approach to reaching his students. “I was trying to figure out a way to get them excited to do things.” This is when his musical talents sparked an idea.
Francis has been teaching for nineteen years. Francis also spends some of his free time making music. For fifteen years, he has been part of various bands that play locally. It is not uncommon for him to take his acoustic guitar and use that as he instructs his classroom students. “I had been promising them all year that I’d bring up my electric guitar.” With the closure of school, Francis’ second-graders would end the year not seeing this guitar.
So he made a deal with them: any students who completed all of their work by the end of the week would be provided with an internet link that allowed them to view a “live” concert by their teacher. And that electric guitar would be part of the show. “It was actually a combination of motivating kids to do the work and let them see me play my electric guitar.”
The approach worked. Many more students were completing their lessons. Francis even had some parents contact him, telling him the work was done, albeit late, but they wondered if they could get the link so their child could watch the video.
Francis has done a total of four “shows” for his students. The first show was solo, as he wrote and recorded a song called “Empty Classroom Blues.” A week later, his second act had his sophomore son, Kayl, playing the drums while he and his seventh-grade daughter, Keegan, sang the tune “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” And yes, the electric guitar was in the show. The third show featured Jeremy’s entire family. His wife, Jill, and his third-grade son, Kyler, joined the band, performing “Lean On Me.” Francis commented, “Selfishly, it’s been fun for me to do with the family.”
The latest show left the family out of the picture, as Francis did multiple recordings of himself singing, whistling, and clapping. Played simultaneously, the recordings produced an outstanding version of the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
With the school year ending May 1 for Logan View Public Schools, it is unknown whether or not there will be a final show. What is known is that Jeremy Francis has been able to reach and teach the second graders of Logan View. And the second graders have been able to see Mr. Francis’ electric guitar.
