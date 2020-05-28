Memorial address features letters from daughter on the Covid frontlines
Major Mike Blanc, Marine Corp retiree, trades his uniform for father-ware for the Oakland Memorial Day service in the Oakland Cemetery on Monday. The threat of rain and social distancing guidelines made for a smaller than usual crowd in what some have said was one of the better Oakland Memorial Day addresses to-date.
Blanc featured excerpts from letters he received from his daughter, Kiley Faller, who served in a makeshift Covid unit in New York City. Faller describes what many of us in the Midwest have a hard time fathoming as she befriends the most vulnerable relying on the support of those back home in Nebraska.
His address follows.
These are unprecedented times. Our world and certainly our nation are at war. At war against a known yet unseen enemy. My mother was a young girl in Cody, Wyoming during WWII and occasionally she would recall stories of her childhood when everyday life was affected by the war effort. I doubt that there has been a time since then when the fabric of everyday life has been so deeply affected by a common enemy. The enemy we face today is COVID-19 and there isn’t a single person here who hasn’t been affected by this enemy.
Normally when I’ve been asked to speak I am proud to don my Dress Blues Uniform and in a small way do my part to recognize the sacrifices of so many who have gone before me. Today I’m here speaking to you as the father of a young nurse who took up the fight against the corona virus and volunteered to go to the front lines of the corona pandemic in New York City. A few weeks ago, Jeff Troupe and Larry Buswell both called to see if my daughter Kiley Faller would address you today about her time on the “Front Lines”.
She eagerly accepted but as she got closer to returning, the reality of the quarantine requirements made it impossible for her to be here today. Instead, we are going to take a step back in time when there were no smart phones, no social media and the only way to hear from a loved one was through letter writing. Today we get to hear from Kiley as if writing from the Covid Front lines in New York City.
Kiley is a 2009 Oakland Craig graduate. She received her Bachelors of science in Nursing in 2014 from Bryan LGH College of Health Science. She is married to Andy Faller. They have 3 children and they reside in Waverly, NE.
Dear Dad,
Hello! I wanted to write you and give an update about my time here so far. The first couple of days I was unassigned, which meant I was to be dressed in scrubs, and ready for work at 5:30am each morning. Well, I finally received my assignment and I’m ready! I will be working at a hospital in Brooklyn, NY. The hospital has 300 beds and is a combination of post-acute care, rehab and skilled nursing. I’m not sure what to expect! I will update you after my first shift!
Dear Dad,
Today I was assigned to the “Covid” unit. It is a makeshift unit in the hospital’s dining room. They converted this unit in one day in hopes to isolate the Covid-positive patients. The unit is made up of 12 hospital beds separated by paper curtains.
I can’t believe what I am seeing here. The facility has been averaging 12 deaths/night due to COVID. Many of the staff from the hospital have gotten sick and died or have quit. The mortuary has been full for weeks and the freezer truck parked outside the facility is full of bodies waiting to be claimed by family. We have no supplies and the patients have been sleeping with sheets because blankets are few and far between. Most of the patients have bed sores from lack of care. I’m heartbroken. One of my nursing friends asked if our COVID patients are stroking out and what we’re finding is that when they get transferred to the COVID unit we don’t have anything. We don’t have ventilators where I’m at, so basically if they’re a DNR (Do not resuscitate), you let them go. If they’re a full code, then you do compressions until a squad gets there. There is one AED in the entire hospital and it is on a completely different floor so you just do compressions until the squad gets there. We don’t have ambu bags so we don’t bag and you probably don’t want to because the COVID is just going everywhere.
I think NYC was hit so hard not just because there were so many COVID positives but I think it is really exposing the healthcare system and how dysfunctional it really is. I think about how my hospital is run back home and how thorough it is and the care you’re getting. I remember my medical mission trip to Guatemala and where we worked was totally makeshift. This is like that but with less supplies. I’m not kidding. It’s going to be a lot to recover from and they’re going to have to make some significant changes for sure.
I’m not quite sure how this is going to work. Most of these patients need respiratory support and IV fluids. Problem is, we don’t have oxygen concentrators or IV poles. So, we have been doing a lot of “out of the box thinking”. We rigged up an oxygen tank to some humidity using an IV fluid bag and IV tubing. No IV poles, no problem, we have duct tape and taped them to the wall and did old school nursing math and actually counted drops to configure the IV drip rate. I want to thank you for my factotum skills!
I don’t know if I told you above but I am contracted to work every day, 7pm-7am and 21 days straight, only taking a day off if absolutely necessary. I’m exhausted, but Jesus is giving me strength to continue.
Speaking of the day to day....a typical day is about the same. My shift starts at 7pm but my bus leaves at 6:00 from my hotel. Once we get to the unit, we are given report and get all of our PPE on which consists of shoe covers, leg covers, a paper gown and then a plastic gown over that, respirator, scrub cap, hair net and face shield. And yes, it’s hot!
Once our PPE is on we do our first set of assessments, meds and cares. We really try and cluster our cares to limit our exposure. The room is not negative pressure, which means all the air is mixed and blowing around, so the virus is everywhere and our PPE stays on at ALL times!
Our first set of cares takes about 3 hours and then we chart and do the same thing closer to the morning. We have noticed if someone becomes unstable and we need to code them that it happens very fast. Problem is, we don’t have a crash cart here and the AED’s battery is dead, which means we do compressions until an ambulance comes and takes over the code. Sometimes it can be hours before someone gets here. At 7am the next shift gets here and we drag ourselves back to the bus, get to the hotel, shower, maybe eat something, talk to our family, sleep and then wake up around 5 to do it all over again!
It’s starting to feel like ‘Ground Hog Day’ 5000. We had another girl pass out from being exhausted. I’ve been on the COVID unit the last two nights and the EMS squad will just come in and drop off people. They don’t know a lot about them but they just hand us some papers and leave. We got one person dropped off that wasn’t even COVID positive so she’s probably going to be now. It just seems so disorganized and people just give you the runaround. You ask for something and they’re like, “Go ask this person.” They’ll say, “Oh, we don’t have that. We can’t get that.” It’s basic supplies like a pen or tape. Everything you learned in nursing school about good patient care and following doctors orders and being very thorough, you have to like, completely shift your mind to “Ok, I have to do the best with what we have," and that’s all you can do. Most of all you just have to love on them!
But I have to tell you about this little old lady. She has been on the COVID unit for about a week and she’s doing really well but because she’s positive, she has to stay there for 2 weeks. She tells me the same thing every time. She says she was a clinical director for 30 years at Elmhurst Hospital, which is a big one here. She doesn’t have kids but the kids that she had stole her money is what she tells me. But, every single night she goes, “I’m going to give you big reward” when I leave. I’m like, “I don’t want your money.” She’s goes, “I write you big check.” She’s my favorite.
I put out an SOS to my people on Instagram about the conditions and the lack of supplies and basic things for the patients. You wouldn’t believe the amount of boxes that showed up in the mail room. I am blown away! Many people sent money to Mallory and she organized this master donation of supplies. Blankets, pillows, socks, eye masks, art supplies, snacks, coffee, a coffee machine and 5 dozen cookies for all of us nurses! I passed out compression socks to the nurses on the bus. There’s about 16 nurses that I ride with and we all get charter bussed to our facility so we’ve become pretty close. And they’re like, “Who are these people that are sending you this stuff?” Nobody sends them anything so I get to come to the bus with goodies to pass out. So not only am I being blessed but there are 16 other nurses that are being blessed. There was so much stuff I was able to set up a donation table and hand out supplies to all of the other nurses to take to patients. Nebraska’s generosity provided essentials to 22 hospitals across NYC. Nobody else did the things you guys did, nobody! Here and there maybe but not to the extent of what you guys did. So you should be so proud of yourselves. I was so proud saying these are from my people, my Nebraska people. Go Big Red!
Patients are now sleeping comfortably with their fuzzy blankets and socks, eye masks and full bellies!
There is an older woman here who has been a patient at this hospital for some time now. She had been moaning in pain frequently but was unable to express to us what was hurting. After doing a thorough assessment we found two massive bed sores one so bad it had bone exposed. She was too weak to change positions herself and her nutrition was poor. She was one of the first patients to receive the donations. Pillows to position her off of her bed sores and a blanket to keep her warm. A week later, she denies pain and is healing!
Not only have the supplies enabled the patients to heal, they have shown them hope. Hope that they are loved (many are homeless with no family) and worthy of good care. These supplies have enabled us to be the hands and feet of Jesus showing patients that there is hope in Jesus. Isn’t that amazing?
I am ready to be back home with Andy and the kids. I feel like my time here has taught me so much. I have learned that even without proper supplies, medication and resources our bodies are amazing and able to heal with basic care and a lot of love.
Well Dad, I have to get ready for my next shift. Just two more to go and I’ll be heading home.
Love,
Kiley
