On Monday, August 17th the Lyons Storefront Theatre hosted their first Drive-in Movie night. They showed the first episode of Bill Hedges' award-winning independent series Cosmic Cat. “It was a great first night, and it was really nice seeing the community members that came out to support it,” Jamie Horter said.
With about a dozen cars with multiple people in each one they had good numbers for the first night. “We learned so much from this first go around.”
The event had all the feel of a drive-in from the ’50s or ’60s, right down to the cartooned advertisement. Unfortunately, the only thing that they were missing was a snack bar. But seeing how this is free to the public people are more than welcome to bring their own snacks.
Bill Hedges of Cosmic Studio is excited to debut the 2nd episode of his series. The episode he showed won awards from a Fremont festival. The next episode that will be shown will be its public debut. “The next episode to be shown at the drive-in is The Feline Mystique on August 31 from 8:30 until 9 pm. It guest stars Katie Otten,” Hedges said.
"Will and his space cat Penny encounter a threat from an ancient alien entity. However, because of it, Will and Penny are able to connect with each other in a very unexpected way."
If you missed the first show, don’t worry there are more dates to rerun the 1st episode. The location is in the parking lot across the street from Happy Days Senior center. The arrangements will be the same. “We will have room for about 20 cars and spaces for people that walk in and sit with their family groups. We just ask that you wear a mask when not in your car or family group,” Horter said.
Horter and Hedges would like to convey their thanks to everyone who has contributed to making this a great event - the Lyons City Council, the city utility crew, and the Logan Valley Baptist Church. They will also be posting updates for this and future drive-in movie nights on the Lyons Storefront Theatre page on Facebook and can also be found at www.burtcountynews.net
