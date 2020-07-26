Desiring to recognize the tireless efforts of the Burt County 4-H members, the Burt County Ag Society held a scaled-back county fair on July 16th-21st. Limited mainly to the livestock shows and 4-H exhibits, the 108th fair is now in the books.
Much of the awards are being compiled with the numerous pictures taken by the staff of the Oakland Independent and Lyons Mirror-Sun newspapers and will be presented in the July 30th edition. Until then, here are the big show winners.
Poultry Show
Brothers Ethan and Gavin Johnson of Oakland were the big winners of Saturday’s poultry show. The two were recognized with the top spots in most every category and special awards.
Cat Show
Although many of the small animal shows saw fewer competitors than normal due to COVID 19 concerns, there was no shortage of competition among the families involved. The Cat Show was no exception with the Grand Champion Cat shown by Tye Penke in his first ever cat show. Cody Bachtell was the showman whose cat earned Reserved Grand Champion.
Dog Show
Casey Stone earned top honors in the agility contest of the dog show. She also took top honors in obedience as well.
Rabbit Show
The Rabbit Show saw a tough matchup in the large breeds among two of Spencer Herbolsheimer’s rabbits. It was toss up until the judge decided put his Californian slightly ahead of his Cinnamon. But was Ellie Pruess’s Mini Rex that took Grand Champion on Saturday.
Swine Show
Congratulations to Tye Penke, showman of the of the Grand Champion Market Gilt. The honor eearned him some special awards as well including:
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah
Traveling Trophy - In memory of Carroll Pearson
Jaydn Fleischman showed the reserve grand champion.
The Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Kennedy Pagels earning her several awards as well:
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah
Traveling Trophy - In memory of Carroll Pearson
The reserve was shown by Brayden Anderson.
Sheep Show
Gavin Johnson was the proud showman of the Grand Chapmion Feeder Lamb. He earned
Trophy - Sponsored by Central Valley Ag
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Forrest Uhing took home the reserve and a Trophy - Sponsored by Central Valley Ag.
Layne Miller was at the helm with his Grand Champion Market Lamb as well as the reserve earning the following:
Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Congratulations to Forrest Uhing, showman of the Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs earning him the following:
Trophy - Sponsored by Kjeldgaard Farms, Tekamah
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Meat Goat Show
The Grand Champion Market Meat Goat earned Lyndsey Johnson the top spot and the following:
Traveling Trophy - Sponsored by Ron Durre Family
Trophy - Sponsored by Last Resort Boer Goats, Craig
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Lyndsey Johnson also took home the reserve trophy sponsored by Last Resort Boer Goats, Craig.
Congratulations also goes out to Brylee Ahrens proudly showed the Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat and the reserve.
Beef Show
Anna Karnopp took top honors with her Grand Champion Market Heifer earning her:
Traveling Trophy - In memory of Rita Norton
Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah
Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
The reserve and the following went to Harley Hansen:
Trophy - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen
Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen
The Grand Champion Market Steer and reserve were shown by Brennan Ahrens earning:
Traveling trophy - In memory of Daryl Bromm
Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah
Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen
Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America
Reserve Trophy - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen
Reserve Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen
Unfortunately, rain cancelled the Horse Show and no make-up date has been announced.
Many non-livestock show results can be found within this edition. Full livestock show results will be published next week.
