Congratulations to Layne Miller in showing the Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Burt County Fair on Saturday. Layne is the son of Roy and Sarah Miller. Complete results and photos to be published in next week’s Lyons Mirror-Sun.

Desiring to recognize the tireless efforts of the Burt County 4-H members, the Burt County Ag Society held a scaled-back county fair on July 16th-21st.  Limited mainly to the livestock shows and 4-H exhibits, the 108th fair is now in the books.

Much of the awards are being compiled with the numerous pictures taken by the staff of the Oakland Independent and Lyons Mirror-Sun newspapers and will be presented in the July 30th edition.  Until then, here are the big show winners.

Poultry Show

Brothers Ethan and Gavin Johnson of Oakland were the big winners of Saturday’s poultry show.  The two were recognized with the top spots in most every category and special awards.

Cat Show

Although many of the small animal shows saw fewer competitors than normal due to COVID 19 concerns, there was no shortage of competition among the families involved.  The Cat Show was no exception with the Grand Champion Cat shown by Tye Penke in his first ever cat show.  Cody Bachtell was the showman whose cat earned Reserved Grand Champion.

Dog Show

Casey Stone earned top honors in the agility contest of the dog show.  She also took top honors in obedience as well.

Rabbit Show

The Rabbit Show saw a tough matchup in the large breeds among two of Spencer Herbolsheimer’s rabbits.  It was toss up until the judge decided put his Californian slightly ahead of his Cinnamon.  But was Ellie Pruess’s Mini Rex that took Grand Champion on Saturday.

Swine Show

Congratulations to Tye Penke, showman of the of the Grand Champion Market Gilt. The honor eearned him some special awards as well including:

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

            Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah

            Traveling Trophy - In memory of Carroll Pearson

Jaydn Fleischman showed the reserve grand champion.

The Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Kennedy Pagels earning her several awards as well:

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

            Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah

            Traveling Trophy - In memory of Carroll Pearson      

The reserve was shown by Brayden Anderson.

Sheep Show

Gavin Johnson was the proud showman of the Grand Chapmion Feeder Lamb.  He earned

            Trophy - Sponsored by Central Valley Ag       

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

Forrest Uhing took home the reserve and a Trophy - Sponsored by Central Valley Ag.

Layne Miller was at the helm with his Grand Champion Market Lamb as well as the reserve earning the following:

            Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

Congratulations to Forrest Uhing, showman of the Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs earning him the following:

            Trophy - Sponsored by Kjeldgaard Farms, Tekamah

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

Meat Goat Show

The Grand Champion Market Meat Goat earned Lyndsey Johnson the top spot and the following:

            Traveling Trophy - Sponsored by Ron Durre Family   

            Trophy - Sponsored by Last Resort Boer Goats, Craig           

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

Lyndsey Johnson also took home the reserve trophy sponsored by Last Resort Boer Goats, Craig.            

Congratulations also goes out to Brylee Ahrens proudly showed the Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat and the reserve.     

Beef Show

Anna Karnopp took top honors with her Grand Champion Market Heifer earning her:

            Traveling Trophy - In memory of Rita Norton            

            Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah

            Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

The reserve and the following went to Harley Hansen:

            Trophy - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen         

            Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen

The Grand Champion Market Steer and reserve were shown by Brennan Ahrens earning:

            Traveling trophy - In memory of Daryl Bromm          

            Trophy - Sponsored by Washington County Bank, Tekamah

            Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen

            Special rosette - Sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America

            Reserve Trophy - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen       

            Reserve Special cash award - Sponsored by Burt County Cattlemen

                                                

Unfortunately, rain cancelled the Horse Show and no make-up date has been announced.

Many non-livestock show results can be found within this edition.  Full livestock show results will be published next week.

