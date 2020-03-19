Decatur Village Board Meets
Four members of the Decatur Village Board meet on Thursday, March 12th. Troutman was absent to be with his family and newborn son.
The first order of business was a public hearing concerning the amendment of its Community Economic Development Revolving Loan Program. Through this program there is a grant available that the village will used to replace the elevator at the City Hall. At the close of the public hearing the board moved forward with the regular monthly board meeting.
Police Chief Smith reported Officer Casey will begin working as a part time law enforcement employee on March 13th. Three new security cameras have been purchased.
During committee reports, Hightree reported all utility bills were paid on time; water loss continues to be a problem with the previous month’s loss reported at approximately 74%; Beck Park is scheduled to re-open on April 3rd; $3,155.03 was received from City Sales Tax.
Park and boat ramp repairs were discussed. The boat ramp has been cleared from the sand brought in by flood waters. The banks have been partially stabilized with large rock, but there is need for 3 additional loads of rock to finish the project. The walk ramp is being worked on to get it ready for the upcoming boating season. Purchasing grass seed was approved to reseed the areas effected by standing water last year. The parking lot provided for boat trailer parking will get additional rock laid down.
There is need for volunteers to serve on the Sear’s Center ADHOC Committee. Debbie Krutilek was approved to serve. There is additional need for volunteers to the committee, as well as someone willing to serve on the Planning Commission. If interested, stop in the Village Office and visit with Donnette or Brenda to learn how you can volunteer.
Old business included street repair. A bid was received and discussed. No action was taken until more information is known.
Jeanie McCulloch requested a liquor license for the Ladies Night Out event that will be held on April 2nd. The request was approved.
A thank you note from the Larson family was shared for the use of the City Hall.
The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled on April 9th at 4:30 p.m. at the City Hall.
