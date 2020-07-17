Anyone out for a drive on Saturday morning may have noticed the Decatur Fire and Rescue boat in the water by the walk bridge. The Decatur First Responders took advantage of the beautiful morning weather to practice search and rescue skills.
Four trainers traveled to Decatur to share their knowledge in water rescue procedures. Two team members were from the Norfolk Fire Department, one from the Newcastle Fire Department and one from the Yankton Dive Team.
Holli French noted, “Our community has the only fully equipped rescue boat from Sioux City to Omaha, so we try to get training in at least every other year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.