The art of BBQ-ing has grown in popularity. On July 21st, on a beautiful summer Sunday afternoon, Richard Fergola presented a class to a large group of men and women along the river at Pop ‘n Docs. Those attending the Backyard Pit Master class listened to tips on what it takes to step up their “just pretty good skills” to being “king of the grill”.
Fergola’s BBQ team is known as Fergolicious BBQ. Fergola has competed in a number of BBQ cook-offs and consistently placed well.
During the afternoon class Fergola demonstrated how to perfectly prepare Tomahawk Steaks, St. Louis Pork Ribs and Brisket from a Pit Master’s perspective. Using Green Mountain Grills, Weber Kettle Grills and Gateway Drums, the meats were prepared to perfection. Other topics included fire management of charcoal and wood smokers; reverse searing; meat prep; preparing injections, brines, rubs, sauces and seasoning; rest times; serving, etc. All students enjoyed the delicious and perfectly prepared meats at the end of the class.
Fergola has ties to Nebraska through Dana College where he served as the Wrestling coach in 2007. While coaching at Dana, Coach Fergola took his team to the National Competition winning their second National Championship title. The Dana wrestling team also won the National title in 2006.
