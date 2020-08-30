"Polar bear, polar bear what do you hear? I hear a lion roaring in my ear. Lion, lion what do you hear? I hear a hippopotamus snorting in my ear." By Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle.
This week's Storytime at home packet theme is all about bears! We have lots of fun books to choose from. Eric Carle is always a favorite, along with the Berenstein Bears, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Corduroy, Winnie the Pooh, Paddington bear plus many others. Give us a call during business hours and schedule a time for pick up or come in for a short/safe visit to grab your favorite books!
Also, as a reminder all guests are required to use hand sanitizer before entering the library and masks are strongly encouraged. If you are a daycare and would like to participate in our free Storytime at home program, please give us a call today. I try to be as pre-cautious as I possibly can. Some examples: I sanitize my work area and my hands while wearing a mask before assembling all packets. For your safety- each Storytime at home packet is also assembled 1 to 2 weeks in advance and put in a sealed package in the office until you arrive at the library to pick it up. We also quarantine all returned materials for 5 days before re-shelving.
(Image of a Polar bear or image of a bear)
(0) comments
