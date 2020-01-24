The January Meeting of the Legion Auxiliary was held on January 16th at the Sears Senior Center. The meeting was called to order at 1:00 p.m. The first action by the Auxiliary was to drape the Unit Charter for Denise Wellman and Gwen Menard-Tippery.
Correspondence was received that Dixon County held the District 3 Fundraiser in Allen, Nebraska, raising $917.66. With that amount of funds, each Post will receive $100.00 for upkeep for their Veterans' Memorials.
Old business included Ruth Greenough's (President of District 3) request for funds from each Unit to purchase new district flags and standards.
Activities that were held in November and December 2019 were reviewed, Those activities included: the American Legion Auxiliary's 100th birthday celebrated on November 10th- a free will donation received during the event was given to the Decatur Senior Citizens Center; the Veteran's Day Program held Monday, November 11th at the Lyons-Decatur School. Thirteen seniors and four junior members attended the program; American Education week was recognized November 18-22 by delivering cookies and Kleenex to the Educators at the school. Unit 215 had a Christmas Tree decorated in the Parade of Trees. Thank yous were extended to Renee, Jamie, Madison and McKenzie for decorating a Junior Auxiliary Tree.
New business included a change to the “Preamble” during the October meetings. Other agenda items included new membership applications.
Information was shared concerning upcoming events which included: Girls State that will take place on the University of Nebraska Campus in Lincoln during the week of May 31 through June 6, 2020. The fee for 2020 has been increased to $400.00. County Government Day is February 11, 2020 at the Chatt Center in Tekamah at 9:00 a.m.
Julie Metcalf and Denice Larcom were welcomed into membership of Unit 215. All members were thanked for their continued membership.
An announcement was made to provide members information about an upcoming Legion 83 fundraiser scheduled to be held on February 15th. The fundraiser includes a Sirloin Steak supper for $15.00 per meal and will be held at the Lyons City Auditorium from 5-7 p.m.
The next Auxiliary Meeting of Unit 215 will be February 20th at 1:00 at the Sears Center.
