Items are being gathered from all businesses in Decatur and will be included at the booth at the Omaha Boats Sports and Travel Event on February 20-23rd.
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE YOUR BUSINESS. Be it business cards, pamphlets, items you have to give away with your Business name printed on it, whatever you might want to add to the collected items.
Contact Business Group members Tim Slaughter (402) 372-8287 or Shiela Maryott (402) 870-0297. They will make arrangements to get your items so your advertising can be added and on display during the event.
