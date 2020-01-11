All business owners are encouraged to attend the Decatur Business Group meeting on Saturday, January 11th. The meeting will be held at Broadway Brothers at 8:00 a.m.
At the meeting President Tim Slaughter will share details of plans to promote Decatur at the Omaha Boat Sports and Travel Show. The show runs from February 20-23, 2020.
Some of the Business Group members have met on several occasions to discuss plans and at the December meeting those attending had further discussion on the subject. Once it was known for sure that a booth was available, plans needed to be made for the best way to promote our community. As a drawing card to encourage people at the show to stop by the Decatur booth, there will be a “Plinko Board” set up and anyone stopping by the booth will have a chance to play the game for a small prize. The Business Group is asking businesses and organizations to donate items to be given to those who “play.”
Another request is for pictures from our community. A slide show is in the works and will include views of the scenic river, along with the recreational opportunities the river provides. Some local businesses have already provided pictures of their business and other businesses and organizations are encouraged to also submit pictures. The pictures will be included in a slide show that will be running continuously during the show, pointing out the many things that Decatur has to offer.
If you have a picture(s) that you would like to include in the slideshow, please submit them to Debbie Krutilek. You can send the picture(s) by texting 402-870-0749 or email them to debsue15@nntc.net.
Any suggestions or ideas on how to help promote Decatur are appreciated, so please attend the meeting on Saturday.
