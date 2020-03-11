According to reports from Lincoln news sources, the City of Lincoln Health Department is recommending that only family attend the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln on Thurs., Fri. and Saturday this week. The recommendation came after a Crofton Hight School student was tested positive COVID-19 after attending two games at the girls state tournament last weekend.
The NSAA held an immediate press conference. "We are very saddened it can't go on with all of the fans there, but we realize this is the best thing to do," NSAA director Jay Bellar said during a press conference this morning.
"We'll try to figure out to the best of our ability what the logistics (are) of what this tournament is going to look like," he said.
