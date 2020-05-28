Some people are just naturally blessed with talent. Some have artistic talent, some have musical talent, others have gardening skills that turn bare ground into a beautiful showplace. Sheryl Piere is someone who has all these talents combined.
This past March Sheryl received notification that her painting, which she named “The Big Reach” was selected as one of the paintings to be displayed at the Local Perspectives Exhibit at the Sioux City Art Center. Sheryl’s Oil and Cold Wax abstract painting will be on display on the opening date of the exhibit, rescheduled for July 11th and will continue to be on display through October 11th. As with so many events, the July through October dates may end up with another revision, depending on social distancing rules associated with Covid-19.
The Local Perspective Art Show is held every other year and artists who reside within a 100 mile radius are welcome to enter their work. If their entry is judged worthy to be included in the exhibit, it will be displayed during the event. Awards will be presented to artists at a reception to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Having her artwork displayed is a tribute to Sheryl’s talents, considering 116 local artists submitted their pieces of art. Sheryl is one of the 41 who were selected.
As we were visiting, Sheryl said, “I try to do at least one showing a year. She added, “the last thing I was involved in was an art auction. That event was the Artcetera19 auction.” The event is a fundraiser held at the Sioux City Art Center.
Sheryl noted that she has been working on “The Big Reach” for an extended amount of time. She said, “When creating abstract artwork it is best to leave the project alone and come back to it. When I feel ready to return to my project I often makes changes after turning it and scrutinizing to see what needs to be changed.” She shared, “Often times I will get rid of something and make a complete change until I am satisfied with the end result.”
On top of all her polished talents, she has the ability to shuffle her busy days into a well organized lifestyle. In their early married life, Sheryl and her husband Dwane managed to raise two beautiful daughters, Amy and Alissa, while Sheryl taught Art classes and Dwane worked the family farm, located between Decatur and Macy, NE.
A bit of history pertaining to Sheryl’s previous teaching career. After attending college in Wayne, Sheryl transferred to UNL, graduating with a BFA degree (Bachelor of Fine Arts). Sheryl began her teaching career as an Art instructor in Lincoln. After marriage, Sheryl’s teaching career continued where she started the Walthill Public Schools Art Program. From there she changed schools and was instrumental in creating the Art program at the Decatur Public Schools. Once their daughters were school age and attending school in Walthill, Sheryl returned to Walthill and continued to teach there another seven years (total of 14 years).
Once Amy and Alissa were in Jr-Hi and high school, Sheryl felt it was time to further her own education. To accomplish this she started teaching at USD, while studying to receive her Masters Degree. After 4 years of making the drive to Vermillion, Sheryl accomplished her goal and graduated with a MFA, which is a Master of Fine Arts, in Painting. At that point in her teaching career she was ready for another challenge and taught at Wayne State where she once was a student herself. Sheryl taught several Art Classes at Wayne State for six years.
Following her time at Wayne, Sheryl was the Artist in Residence, leading a group of over 300 students and volunteers in creating the billboard size mural that is located in downtown Sioux City, on what was once the Well Fargo Building. (Currently the building is owned by the Ho-chunk Corporation). Sheryl noted that was her biggest project and she has no desire to take on another project that large. Sheryl shared, “As the mural neared completion, the entire atrium of the Art Center was filled with tiles. A layout was created, and a crane was brought in to downtown Sioux City to place the mural. Dedication of the finished project was held by the Sioux City Art Center on October 2, 2003."
There comes a point in everyone’s life that if you have a dream to do something, then you better get started. Sheryl decided she wanted to pursue a different avenue, other than teaching. That was the time Sheryl started making plans to fulfill a dream of owning her own business. Because of their daughters’ interest in photography and Sheryl’s educational background in taking photos, along with Sheryl’s love and talents in creating artwork, Blackbird Hill Photography and Art Studio came into existence. Two years ago, after photographing countless weddings and various other photo-shoots, Sheryl made the decision to retire the photography part of the business and devote her time to painting and creating pottery. Blackbird Hill Studio is located on the family farm where Dwane was raised. Sheryl’s refurbished chicken coop is a cozy little spot where Sheryl’s pottery wheel and kiln are conveniently located. Sheryl says she tries to create at least two pieces of pottery every week. Along with the refurbished chicken coop, the Piere homestead includes Sheryl’s studio, with lovely decor, along with displays of her paintings, pottery and photography.
As mentioned at the beginning of this story, Sheryl has an interest in gardening and flowers. Sheryl’s ability to create has resulted in a beautiful yard of various plants, ponds and waterfalls. A walk through the area around their home is amazing. It is obvious pride and lots of hard work has been involved to have the showplace surrounding their home.
One of the most peaceful places is a waterfall created from rocks that have been unearthed from around their farm ground. If you visit Blackbird Hill Studio during the warmer months of the year, make sure to ask if you can see the waterfall.
The list of Sheryl’s accomplishments is quite impressive. Not only has she been the President of a Art Association, she has seen success in many group art shows, as well as solo art shows. Sheryl also enjoys consulting homeowners and has assisted in the design of at least 20 homes, sharing her ideas of how to make better use of living space. If you go to the Green Lantern, take notice of the art within the restaurant. Sheryl was involved in the project when the restaurant was rebuilt.
In the past years, Sheryl and Dwane have been involved in the activities during the Walthill Rodeo and continue to help out wherever needed in other community events. The couple is active in their church congregation and Sheryl serves as pianist for two churches in Walthill and Rosalie.
As if Sheryl isn’t busy enough, she is committing time as President of the Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway, arranging preparations for the Byway’s 2020 focus of local museums and businesses. Participants are encouraged to follow the trail, learning the history of communities in and around the path once traveled by the two explorers.
Dwane is actively farming and spends whatever free time he can as a partner in the Green Lantern Restaurant.
Their two daughters are married and raising the couples’ five grandchildren. The youngest two are six and the oldest is 12 years old. Daughter Amy lives in Bancroft with her husband Andy and their three children. She is an Agronomist and teaches Ag and works at Cooney Fertilizer. She enjoys working with her horses as a hobby.
Their other daughter Alissa is an Architect but isn’t currently active in the profession. Instead she has her own photography business in Blair where she lives with her husband Brandon and two daughters.
In conclusion, as is obvious, Sheryl and Dwane are a busy couple. Even so, Sheryl does find time for her hobbies of playing piano, gardening, quilting, knitting, weaving, and photography. Together the couple make sure they find time to travel and enjoy life, seeing other parts of the country.
Recent travel enjoyed by Sheryl and friends was a getaway to Willa Cather’s Home and the Prairie in Webster County Nebraska, near Red Cloud. This area was the inspiration for books written by Cather, such as “O Pioneers,” “The Sound of the Lark,” and “My Antonia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.