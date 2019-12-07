On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, while diners enjoyed a noon meal at the Sears Senior Center, they were treated to watching a painter bring a plain canvas into a work of art.
Levi Chytka demonstrated his talents, painting a scenic picture in a short amount of time. While he was painting, he answered questions about his style of painting. When he was done, he looked at his watch and said, “39 minutes, sorry I went over the 30 minutes I said it would take.” Just 39 minutes from start to finish to complete the mountain scene he painted is hard to believe. It turned out fantastic.
Guests were given the opportunity to enter their name in a drawing to win the painting. When a name was drawn, Julie Metcalf was the lucky winner.
A collection of Levi’s paintings is on display at the Sears Senior Center.
Ethelyn Brewer provided information about the paintings, saying the artwork will remain on display until December 15th, the last day bids can be made. The paintings will be sold to the person making the highest bid. To make a bid you need to stop by the Center before the December 15th deadline and write down your bid for the painting or paintings that you are interested in. Levi has donated all proceeds from the sale of his paintings to the Senior Center.
