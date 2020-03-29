At the recommendation of the Elkhorn Logan Valley and Three Rivers Health Departments, all ESU #2 are closed indefinitely. Oakland-Craig Superintendent Jeff Smith said that the remainder of the school year is uncertain.
“This is disappointing news, especially for our seniors,” Smith told patrons via several methods of communication. “I want to stress that while students will not physically set foot on campus, teaching and learning will continue via e-learning and paper/pencil options.
Smith said that teachers will continue to reach out to students and families to establish the necessary connections to make the best of the situation.
Smith said that although the will most likely be closed for the rest of the school year, they are holding out hope that something changes.
