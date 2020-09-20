Back in July of this year, the Lyons City council and a group of Lyons residents found and raised the funds to add a set of fountains to the lagoon in the park. “It has been a long time since we made any additions to our already wonderful park,” said Mayor Andy Fuston.
It really turned out to be a great looking addition to the park. But, is it having any other effects on the lagoon? “The fountains are doing a really good job of keeping the water pressure up,” said Ron Daberkow of the Lyons Water and Power Department.
In addition, Daberkow explained that the new fountains are cycling the water in the lagoon so it helps put more oxygen into it. Things like that are also good for fish. Being a popular local fishing hole, that is helping the community.
However, there has been some concerns from some community members that the fountains are not clearing up the algae growth in the lagoon. “We primarily got the fountains for their esthetic value. They really weren’t meant to do anything about the algae. In fact, some growth in a lagoon is a good thing.” said Daberkow.
The parks and recreation department treats the lagoon with special water weed killers to treat algae and duckweed growth. They do have to be careful, so they don’t kill off all the water plants.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is the organization that has to inspect the lagoon every so often and tells the city what they need to do to treat it. “When our inspector comes to inspect our lagoon he says that it is a sign of a healthy body of water to have plant and algae growth in it,” Daberkow said.
The plant life in the lagoon gives off oxygen, along with a food source and habitat for the fish inside. So without the plant growth, the wildlife in the lagoon would not last long.
