The Village of Decatur Board held their regular monthly meeting April 9, 2020. All five members were in attendance.
Regular monthly reports were given by the committee chairmen and Police Chief Smith. During Warren’s park report there was discussion on the subject of summer grounds maintenance. It was decided to hire Robbie Sparks to help with mowing. It was also approved to purchase two additional loads of crushed rock for the Busse-Brewer camping area.
Discussion took place concerning the rental of the Burgess Clinic located in the Sears Center. The lease was changed from a 2-year lease to a 1-year lease.
ATV/UTV registration plates are available at the City Office. It was determined that vehicles brought in from other communities also need to be registered with the City Office, requiring the purchase of a Decatur license plate.
The basket truck that has been replaced will be listed for sale on Craig’s List and other on-line listings.
The meeting adjourned at 5:38. The next regular monthly meeting will be held on May 14 at 4:30 at the City Hall.
