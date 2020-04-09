The Lyons Decatur Alumni 2020 Planning Committee made the decision to cancel alumni events for May 23, 2020 in a meeting held April 4, 2020.
The decision was made out of safety concerns to our alumni and friends because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Next year’s banquet and events will honor the classes of 1970, 1971, 1995, 1996, 2005, and 2006. The classes of 2020 and 2021 will be recognized and welcomed into the alumni association. It will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Please Save The Date for next year’s events.
The 2020 Planning Committee members are Gary Slaughter and Tim Hayes (1970), Leslie Haeffner Timm, Dana Olson Beckman, and Maggie Connealy Hoops (1995), Kendra Larson Boden and Brock Simonsen (2005).
The 2021 planning committee will include this year's committee along with class representatives from 1971, 1996, 2006.
