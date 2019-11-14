The Trinity Lutheran Church of Decatur will be holding their annual bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be coffee and rolls in the morning. Lunch will be available from 11:00-1:00. The lunch menu is pulled pork, sloppy Joes, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, salads and desserts.
Peggy Haeffner provided some information about the bazaar saying, “We will be selling tickets for a drawing to win a beautiful quilt, which is on display at First Nebraska Bank.” Peggy added, “Tickets are being sold for $1 each and the drawing will be held towards the end of the lunch so that everyone wanting a ticket can get their tickets bought and their name in the drawing.”
The bazaar will have some crafts, some greeting cards and napkins, knives, dish cloths, white elephant and lots and lots of baked goods. Everyone is invited to stop in for the bazaar and to take this time to stock up on some baked goods, purchase some crafts and other items, as well as enjoying a delicious lunch.
