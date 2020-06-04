Memories Café flips the bill for more than 150
Scott and Betsy Coates of Memories Café in Oakland have felt both the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus and the outpouring of community support as uncertain economic times settled in. Feeling blessed, they in turn have given more than 150 meals to many of the essential workers in Oakland.
The have given free meal certificates to 55 employees at MercyOne Oakland, 85 to the Oakland Heights Nursing Home and Assisted Living, and an additional 17 to the employees of the City of Oakland.
“As other small businesses struggled or even closed around the country, our customers stepped in to make sure we didn’t have to,” Scott said. “We were able to change our hours and offer curbside service which helped tremendously. Oakland is an amazing community. We even had some send us considerable amounts of money just to make sure we could stay in business.”
Memories Café is among the many businesses that had to adapt locally to the directed health measures handed down as a result of the virus that has gripped the world.
As restaurants and bars reopen to in house dining, more and more cars are seen outside of the local establishments. The Oakland Independent shares in the appreciation of the continued support of the local business community and their creativity in keeping the Oakland economy strong.
