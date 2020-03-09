MercyOne Oakland joins others in donating over 400 items
On February 1, 2020 MercyOne Oakland Celebrated its One Year Birthday!! As a way of celebrating, the MercyOne Network reached out to its staff and communities with the hope of raising 20,000 items for donation to the communities that we serve. Here in Oakland, with the help of hospital and clinic staff, Helena, and other community members, we were able to raise 410 items. MercyOne Siouxland even dropped in a donation with the help of AirMed on Thursday the 6th!! Together the MercyOne Network was able to raise 10,000 items to be donated across the areas they serve.
