The Oakland-Craig FFA Chapter is hosting a community movie night on Mon., Feb. 17th at 7:00 p.m. in the old gym. Mrs. Kylie Penke said that the purpose of the movie is to raise awareness of safety in agriculture.
The movie, Silo, is the tale of a small American farm town dealing with wake of tragedy as a teenager becomes the victim of a grain entrapment accident. Town locals must put aside their differences to save the young man from drowning in the crop they harvested.
Representatives promoting safety in agriculture will be on hand before and after the film. The public is not only welcome but encouraged to attend.
