It certainly was a different atmosphere in Decatur during Memorial Day weekend 2020. The Memorial Day program at the City Hall was cancelled as was the ceremony at Hillcrest Cemetery.
But the one thing Covid-19 couldn’t take away was the community support and numerous volunteers who willingly showed up and assisted with putting up flags down Broadway Street. Because of all the volunteers some went to the cemetery to put up flags, lining both sides of the entrance road. Additional flags were set in their normal locations around Hillcrest.
Commander Paul Richards request for volunteers to accomplish the annual flag setting was well responded to on Thursday afternoon. Flags were placed at the final resting place of service members, recognizing and remembering them for the commitment they gave for our country.
Other differences around town over the weekend was the postponement of the Alumni Banquet. Any other year the three days would have been busy with class reunions and the chance to see friends. The Alumni banquet and the program would have taken place on Sunday evening. Hopefully the rescheduled date for the Alumni Banquet can go on as scheduled, allowing friends to get together to visit and reminisce.
(0) comments
