The Lyons Park was the host for an unusual visitor last week. C. Ivan Stoltzfus, with the organization Operation Second Chance, camped out in the park on his way across the country. Stoltzfus is raising awareness of the needs of first responders, in particular those with PTSD, with “Across America for Wounded Heroes.”
The mission of Across America, along with Operation Second Chance, is to “raise awareness and funds for our nation's veterans, service members, and first responders.”
Stoltzfus was kind enough to share something about his organization and the journey he is on. Based out of Germantown, Maryland, they have been around for about 14 years. “They do a number of weekend retreats. We try to get veterans out away from their environments, just to do something different.”
He began his journey on May 10thof this year, and stopped overnight in Lyons on June 18thon his way to Pierce, Nebraska. Following that, he hopes to be at Mount Rushmore over the 4thof July, and will then head to Red Lodge, Montana. He will begin heading back south and east from that point, and is scheduled to be in Sarasota, Florida by mid-October. “I'll be stopping at different events along the way,” he noted.
With enthusiasm for the cause, he noted that he himself was not a veteran, but always felt the need to give back in support of the military as thanks for the freedoms we enjoy, as well as support police, firefighters, and rescue personnel.
“This is actually my third trip,” he said. “In 2014, I went from ocean to ocean, and then in 2016-17 I went completely around America. This time around, I'm making a horseshoe. It'll be about 14,000 miles on the tractor.”
A retired farmer, and auctioneer/real estate broker, Stoltzfus has a love of 2 cylinder tractors. His son-in-law has a trucking business, and helped put the Peterbilt cab onto the tractor, dubbed the “Johnabilt.” The “Johnabilt” has a top speed of about 15 miles per hour, and tows the camper the Stoltzfus calls home during his journey. A small scooter (named “Smiley” by his grandchildren for its bright yellow color) is attached to the back of the camper, and gets him around the towns that he stops in.
The graphics on the camper double as a billboard. Given the unusual design of both the tractor and camper, Stoltzfus noted that a number of donations come into the organization from people noticing him chugging down the highways.
Stoltzfus encourages people to visit the website, where they can make donations, as well as track his progress in real time on a map, and read the blogs about his visits.
“I enjoy talking to the veterans that I meet along the way,” he said. “I see America as one big family, and family members help each other. There is a need out there, a lot of veterans struggling with PTSD- and first responders, too.”
Anyone interested in making a donation, or tracking Stoltzfus' progress, can visit www.OperationSecondChance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.