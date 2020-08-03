Tyler Vavra, age 16 of Lyons, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26th due to injuries sustained as a result of an automobile accident the highway between Bancroft and Rosalie. Details of the accident are yet to be announced by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department, however other sources have confirmed that Vavra was the only fatality in the two-car collision. Vavra was the only person in his car when the accident occurred.
He is the son of Lance and Lynette Vavra of Lyons and the brother Garret Vavra.
Vavra was active in school sports including football and track. He was also an active member of LDNE FFA. Vavra was to be a junior at Lyons-Decatur Northeast School this coming school year. LDNE Superintendent Fred Hansen has set up counseling to help students and staff of the school that feel that might need some help working through this loss.
A funeral service is planned for Fri., July 31, 10:30 a.m. at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School in Lyons.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons.
Burial will be in the Lyons Cemetery, Lyons.
Memorials are suggested to the Lyons-Decatur FFA, BRLD Athletic Department, or donor’s Choice.
