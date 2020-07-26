As cell phone technology advances, so must 911 technology.
Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick and Burt County 911 consultant Stacy Gross of GeoComm, addressed the Board of Supervisors at the July 14 meeting about the upgrade of the county's six-year-old system.
"Everyone has a smart phone and it's hard to get all the data to come into 911 off a smart phone," Gross said. "Think of 911 today as dial-up internet connection. The state wants to take everyone to a broadband connection where people could text 911, send videos or pictures of accidents, things like that."
In order to get that 'broadband connection' the state needs to overhaul the system. Gross said there were more than 60 centers across the state. Because the cost was going to be $12-15 million to support all of them, the state made counties join regions.
"If you’re in a region you’re sharing phone equipment with someone else," he said. "Each region has two host locations – Schuyler and Fremont are the hosts for Burt county – where everyone connects to. The state can bring out 14 connections instead of 60 plus."
Gross said the timing is good because the county needed to refresh their equipment anyway.
Nick said paperwork for an interlocal agreement between all the counties is in the process of getting done.
"It will be seamless. We'll never know that it switches over," Nick said. "It's just where the equipment is maintained. Nothing will change on the outside and it will still be our people dispatching."
The upgrade provides a safety net.
"This would give us a backup," Nick said. "Our tower could get hit by lightning and it could destroy the 911 system and we have no back up. This way if Fremont gets hit, it can go to Schuyler and vice versa. We’re not losing dispatchers, everything is still here, it’s just the equipment and how it runs."
It will not be a quick transition.
"It's in the process," Nick said. "It's going to take a few months or longer to get it set up because of all the equipment changes."
