Last Saturday, the Lyons Public Library hosted, "The Great Pumpkin and Candy Corn Party." The children enjoyed listening to "not so spooky" Halloween stories read by Miss Mary Strohmyer.
The children also had fun making spider crafts with Mrs. Hollman. Next, they enjoyed playing pin the nose on the pumpkin, roll a pumpkin dice game and making sticky creations at our fun slime table with Mrs. Vacha.
The children got to observe, touch and guess what the mad scientist had left behind in his spooky laboratory at our fear factory station with Mrs. Delberta Hollman. Fun was had by all as they hopped, jumped, ducked, and crawled their way through our haunted spiderweb book-maze, while making sure not to drop their balloons off of their paper plates or their candy corns off of their spoons. The maze was led by Mrs. Geraldine Peterson and Mrs. Connie Roscoe.
They all enjoyed playing Halloween games such as; spooky bowling, pumpkin toss, make a face pumpkin, and building blocks with Jackie Koch. Last but not least, all of the children were treated to popcorn and juice as they watched the movie, “It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”
The Lyons Public Library staff would like to say thank you again for all of the amazing volunteers that helped us that day. We hope everyone has a safe and fun Halloween. Also, a reminder that Halloween will be our last story time of this year. Don't forget to stop by and see us this Halloween for Trunk or Treat! Happy Halloween!
