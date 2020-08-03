A few of the Lyons citizens took it upon themselves to add a little something to the park in Lyons. They were able to raise $2,500 in seed money to add two fountains in the lagoon. However, with the price tag of just over $15,000 they were going to need some help.
The City Council decided to help out. “It has been a long time since we made any additions to our already wonderful park,” said Mayor Andy Fuston. The plan was for the city to pay for the one and the community to pay for the other one through donations. When It came time to make a decision, they found out that buying and installing them separately would have cost a lot more. The City Council approved the purchase of both fountains to save money. “The city had some money set aside in savings this year that was for the park. It was a use it or lose it kind of situation,” according to Fuston.
You can see both fountains at the same time if you are standing on the bridge. Not only do they look great during the day, at night they light up to give you a show. They really give a new look to the park they and as it turns out, are beneficial for the lagoon as well. “The fountains bring the water up from the bottom of the lagoon and shoots it out of course. They will allow the water to get aerated better and that will help the fish,” Fuston explained.
“It is wonderful that some townsfolk took it upon themselves to raise the seed money. The City Council is happy to contribute to the beautification to our park. With that said, feel free to go down to the park and check it out.” Mayor Fuston and the City Council would like to thank the community members that have already donated. If you would like to donate you still can. Feel free to do so in the city office or contact any of the city council members.
(0) comments
