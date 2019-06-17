St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling is hosting the FALP fifth Sunday worship event June 30th and bringing Omaha's Mobile Grace Café to town.
Founders Simone and Matt Weber and Omaha's Mobile Grace Café are taking Table Grace's mission on the road and heading to Uehling on Sunday, June 30th; 10:30am worship followed by brunch at the auditorium.
"Nourishing Hungry bodies and souls through music" is our vision and calling, says Simone. “We do this by offering food made with the highest quality ingredients and culinary standards to all who approach our truck or café whether they are able to pay or not. Our mission states we work ‘To foster a healthy community by offering great food prepared and served with dignity and to provide opportunities for transformation both personally and spiritually through hospitality, music and fellowship.’”
They also offer music with a mission and open faith discussions to build community. If you choose to eat at Mobile Grace Café you are encouraged to be generous with your donation if possible. Your dollars help to pay it forward to others who are not able to pay for their food with money, but perhaps pay with their time or talent by volunteering or offering music, art or poetry through our music with a mission program.
Continuing Opportunity
We invite you to consider purchasing vouchers on top of your meal cost for $8 per voucher at the truck, which will go toward supporting others who may not be able to afford the full price of the meal. Together we are building community and transforming lives one meal at a time. A meal at Mobile Grace or Table Grace often turns into a relationship, which turns into support and can mean a homeless addict finds their way through recovery and toward a sustainable career, all the while being fed and nourished with food, fellowship and community. For more information or to book your next Food Truck or Table Grace music event (featuring Simone Weber) please call 402-965-1276 or email simonegweber1@gmail.com or check out www.MobileGraceFoodTruck.com, www.tablegraceministries.com , www.simonegweber.com .
Please like and follow our pages on Facebook and Instagram and spread the word. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday, June 30th for worship led by Simone Weber at 10:30am in Uehling at the auditorium followed by a fantastic meal from Mobile Grace.
