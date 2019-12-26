Earlier this month you may have noticed a change of who is servicing vehicles uptown on Broadway Street. What has been known as Smith Repair is now Lane Repair. Keith Smith retired this past May, and recently Walker Lane has been making a move from the shop he has previously been doing repairs located just West of Decatur. Lane noted he opened his shop located at 1501 Highway 51 about 8 or 9 years ago as a DBA, and then changed from a DBA to a LLC a year ago.
Smith started his business in 1990 at Dan Huffman's shop on Highway 51. Two years later he moved to his shop on Broadway. For the first two years he rented the shop and then purchased the building from John Hightree.
Lane provided information of his mechanical training saying that right after high school he went to trade school and then joined the Air Force where he received additional training. He went on to say that since the Air Force he has continued to take higher learning courses and plans to continue to do so.
Lane Repair is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Lane offers numerous services including Oil Changes, Tune-Ups, Changes Transmission Fluid and Filters, Brake Repairs, Repairs of Exhaust problems, Fixes Automotive Electrical problems, Repairs Light problems and Performs Automotive Diagnostics. Should you find your vehicle in need of any of these services, stop in to make an appointment or call 402-349-5368.
