Gayle Pearson, a 60-year member of the Lyons Chapter of P.E.O. was to be honored at the 2020 State Conference this week, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gayle joined the local chapter on April 20, 1960. Over the past 60 years, she served on countless committees and many officer positions, including president from 1970-1971.P.E.O. stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization and celebrated 150 years as an organization in 2019. The organization assists women to celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations. The Lyons P.E.O. Chapter was established in 1923 and will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023.
