Free event has something for everyone
The 55th Annual Neihardt Day celebration is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 12-4 p.m., on the grounds of the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft, Nebr. This year’s Neihardt Day, held the first Sunday in August by legislative proclamation, is special for two reasons: it marks the re-opening of the Neihardt Center, which has been closed since March because of COVID19, and kicks off the centenary celebration of Neihardt being named Nebraska’s Poet Laureate. Free and open to everyone, the day is decidedly family-friendly with something to capture everyone’s interest.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing afternoon on the grounds of the Neihardt Center. Beginning at 12 noon, a sack lunch prepared by Ru-Dee’s Mart will be available for purchase. Sidewalk chalk will be available for children wishing to express their artistic vision. Children can also get free balloon animals and glitter tattoos on the porch of the Neihardt Historic Study from 12:30-2:30. “People might not know that John Neihardt was a Cub Scout leader. The porch of the study was often filled with the sounds of curious children – whether his own or Cub Scouts – so we are eager to have them fill the porch with joy again,” said Marianne Reynolds, executive director.
Friend of Neihardt, Ron Hull, who many know from his innovative work with NET and Public Television, is the longtime Master of Ceremonies for Neihardt Day and calls this year’s event “a day of joy” in what many consider a gloomy year. Mr. Hull’s considerable skill will bring an air of excitement to the day, which begins at 1:30 and features talks by Matt Mason, Nebraska State Poet and Neihardt Foundation’s Word Sender Awardee, and Timothy G. Anderson, Neihardt biographer and Oakland native. To finish out the festivities, a dancer and a singer from the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe will thrill the crowd with a hoop dance performance. The hoop dance honors the never-ending circle of life. The significance of the hoop was important to Neihardt and is reflected in the design of the Center’s museum and hoop garden, both of which will be open to the public.
Masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing spaces will be marked on the lawn and sidewalk. Speakers and performers will be kept a safe distance from the audience. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. “Our goal is to provide an interesting, appealing outdoor experience where people can relax, be entertained, and feel safe,” said Reynolds.
The Neihardt State Historic Site is located at 306 W. Elm St., Bancroft, Neb., phone 402-648-3388, neihardtcenter.org.
The 55th Annual Neihardt Day is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, Cuming County Visitors Bureau, and the Neihardt Foundation. The Neihardt State Historic Site is a proud affiliate of History Nebraska.
