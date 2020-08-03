It has been a long wait for 41 Logan View graduates who have patiently bided their time until a graduation ceremony was deemed safe. With the early closing of schools in March due to COVID 19 concerns came the sacrifice of a known certainty when it came to commencement. The wait is over as Logan View will host their Fifty-Second Annual Commencement on Sunday, Aug. 2nd at 1:30 p.m. at the school.
As participants are encouraged to practice safe social distancing by family, limited music will be provided by Colin Frye, LV Choir and Band Director. Rebecca Wulf, Summa Cum Laude will be the class speaker with Wyatt Rebbe, Cum Laude and Class President bringing the welcome.
Of course for this special class that struggled to find a fitting end to their public education, it is the presentation of honors and diplomas that will bring the most meaning to this belated exercise.
May the Logan View Class of 2020 someday look back on this time in their lives and view it according to their class motto – ““I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days, before you’ve actually left them,” -Andy Bernard (The Office).
The Logan View Class of 2020 is recognized in this edition on page 4. Congratulations!
