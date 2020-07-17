Scaled back but ready to roll, the Burt County Fair will open its barns to 4-H showmen and exhibiters while encouraging social distancing due to the COVID 19 pandemic on Friday, July 17th with limited events taking place through the 21st.
The Burt County Ag Society announced earlier their decision to postpone many of the traditional components of the fair until 2021. Realizing the work put in by many of the area 4-H’ers, it was decided to host the 4-H and FFA shows and static exhibits but with modifications. A complete schedule of these events can be found within this edition.
“There will be no carnival, open class exhibits, entertainment, or indoor/outdoor vendors at the fair this year,” the Ag Society regretfully announced after a thorough discussion and much deliberations. “Changes have been made due to the current directed health measures and guidelines in place, and the goal to keep everyone safe and in good health. These decisions have been made with the best interests of our fair supporters, volunteers, and participants in mind.”
The 4-H Kitchen will be open to carry out meals with a limited menu. Additionally, Jim and Lisa Newill from Lyons will be set up with their delicious Kettle Korn, shaved ice, smoked and cinnamon almonds and Mexican food. The Newills were delighted to be invited to set up as businesses such as theirs have suffered immensely during the pandemic.
In support of the efforts of our agricultural communities, the Oakland Independent and Lyons Mirror-Sun invite you to enjoy our fair preview pages within sponsored by our local businesses.
